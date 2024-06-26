Brokerages Set Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT at $62.14

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. CL King downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

CBRL opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $98.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

