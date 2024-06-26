Analysts Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Target Price at $49.78

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.78.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 49.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 345,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 113,480 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 227,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,067,000 after buying an additional 33,417 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ ATRC opened at $21.28 on Friday. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $59.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.
