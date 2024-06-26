Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $156.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.64.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.02. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $88.26 and a fifty-two week high of $156.98.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

