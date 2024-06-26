SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $92.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.69.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 15.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SB Financial Group Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SB Financial Group stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.67% of SB Financial Group worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
