SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $72.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.12.

Shares of SEDG opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $66.24. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $288.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.62.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 39,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 20,293.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 103,293 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,044,000 after buying an additional 227,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,176 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

