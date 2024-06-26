SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $122.70 on Tuesday. SiTime has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.74.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiTime will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121,236.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $108,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,602.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,367 shares in the company, valued at $57,121,236.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,988 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

