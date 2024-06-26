Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $638.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.23 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at $281,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,620.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,961 shares of company stock worth $135,828 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 15.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 310.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

