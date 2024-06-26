SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SP Plus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $54.42.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). SP Plus had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 868.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 13.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

