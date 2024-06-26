The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STGW. TheStreet raised Stagwell from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stagwell presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. Stagwell has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $670.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stagwell

In related news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STGW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Stories

