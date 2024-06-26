BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TCPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $912.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $55.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 388.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

