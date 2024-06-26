Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTBFree Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($53.28) price objective on the stock.

WTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.28) to GBX 4,000 ($50.74) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.51) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,122.50 ($39.61).

Whitbread Stock Performance

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,977 ($37.76) on Tuesday. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,848 ($36.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,714 ($47.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,860.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,017.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,290.43.

Whitbread Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 62.90 ($0.80) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. Whitbread’s payout ratio is 6,062.50%.

Insider Transactions at Whitbread

In other Whitbread news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.52), for a total transaction of £161,980.08 ($205,480.25). In related news, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,004 ($38.11) per share, with a total value of £27,036 ($34,296.59). Also, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.52), for a total value of £161,980.08 ($205,480.25). Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

