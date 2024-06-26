Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($53.28) price objective on the stock.

WTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.28) to GBX 4,000 ($50.74) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.51) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,122.50 ($39.61).

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,977 ($37.76) on Tuesday. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,848 ($36.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,714 ($47.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,860.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,017.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,290.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 62.90 ($0.80) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. Whitbread’s payout ratio is 6,062.50%.

In other Whitbread news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.52), for a total transaction of £161,980.08 ($205,480.25). In related news, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,004 ($38.11) per share, with a total value of £27,036 ($34,296.59). Also, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.52), for a total value of £161,980.08 ($205,480.25). Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

