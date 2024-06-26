National Grid (LON:NG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,125 ($14.27) target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($16.87) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Get National Grid alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NG

National Grid Price Performance

National Grid Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 895 ($11.35) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 991.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,027.33. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 889.40 ($11.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,481.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 39.12 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $19.40. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 9,833.33%.

About National Grid

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.