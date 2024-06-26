National Grid (LON:NG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,125 ($14.27) target price on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($16.87) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 39.12 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $19.40. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 9,833.33%.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
