Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,290 ($16.36) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,390 ($17.63) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.13) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.83) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 744 ($9.44) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 684.73 ($8.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,123 ($14.25). The company has a market capitalization of £20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,518.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 747.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 784.57.

In other news, insider Anil Wadhwani acquired 65,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 738 ($9.36) per share, with a total value of £479,818.08 ($608,674.46). 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

