Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,290 ($16.36) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,390 ($17.63) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.13) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.83) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential
Prudential Trading Down 2.0 %
Insider Activity at Prudential
In other news, insider Anil Wadhwani acquired 65,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 738 ($9.36) per share, with a total value of £479,818.08 ($608,674.46). 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prudential
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.