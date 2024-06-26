Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Earns Outperform Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their outperform rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WVE. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.29.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Trading Down 8.4 %

WVE stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of -1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $96,437.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,292.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.