Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.32) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.03) to GBX 1,200 ($15.22) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,540.67 ($19.54).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 972.60 ($12.34) on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 958.40 ($12.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,275 ($28.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,080.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,223.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,314.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 42.70 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 8,243.24%.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.36), for a total value of £125,753.14 ($159,524.47). 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

