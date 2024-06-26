Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.32) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.03) to GBX 1,200 ($15.22) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,540.67 ($19.54).
Burberry Group Price Performance
Burberry Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 42.70 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 8,243.24%.
Insider Activity at Burberry Group
In other Burberry Group news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.36), for a total value of £125,753.14 ($159,524.47). 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
