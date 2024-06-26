Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Zeta Global to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.32.

ZETA stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $922,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 891.8% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 237,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 213,448 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth $929,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,895,000 after purchasing an additional 991,678 shares during the period. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $6,411,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

