Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Evercore ISI

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WERN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a negative rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

