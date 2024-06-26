Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UPLD. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a sell rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.13. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 46.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

