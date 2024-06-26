Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.53. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 343,854 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 910.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 150,987 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

