iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.19. 4,178 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.16.
iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08.
iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
About iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF
The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.
