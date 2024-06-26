AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Shares Down 0.6%

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.93. 26,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 15,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPI. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 778,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after buying an additional 30,027 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 93,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the period.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Company Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

