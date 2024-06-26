Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Trading 5.1% Higher

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. 839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Mynaric Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11.

Mynaric Company Profile

Mynaric AG develops and manufactures laser communication products for aerospace-based communication networks for government and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Air and Space segments. The company's laser communication technology provides long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless space, airborne, and terrestrial applications.

