Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Shares Down 4.2%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWHGet Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 30,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 243,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Ascend Wellness Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $195.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.

