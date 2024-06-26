Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Shares Down 4.2%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 30,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 243,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Ascend Wellness Stock Down 4.2 %
Ascend Wellness Company Profile
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.
