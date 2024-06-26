Head-To-Head Contrast: Lazydays (GORV) & The Competition

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lazydays to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Lazydays and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lazydays
|$1.08 billion
|-$110.27 million
|-0.30
|Lazydays Competitors
|$9.48 billion
|$263.48 million
|-8.52
Lazydays’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lazydays
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Lazydays Competitors
|237
|1220
|1725
|54
|2.49
As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 0.65%. Given Lazydays’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lazydays has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
89.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Risk and Volatility
Lazydays has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays’ rivals have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Lazydays and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lazydays
|-12.48%
|-16.47%
|-3.86%
|Lazydays Competitors
|-3.03%
|-45.78%
|-5.36%
Summary
Lazydays beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
Lazydays Company Profile
Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.
