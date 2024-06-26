kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.20 and last traded at C$4.20. 37,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 57,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.30.

The stock has a market cap of C$358.68 million, a PE ratio of -22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.68.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$10.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.43 million. kneat.com had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that kneat.com, inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

