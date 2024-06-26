Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $2.59. 604,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 756,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Sidus Space in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Sidus Space Trading Up 5.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative return on equity of 129.78% and a negative net margin of 309.50%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sidus Space

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sidus Space stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 4.78% of Sidus Space at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sidus Space Company Profile

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

