SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Shares Down 0.2%

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. 159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90.

Get SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 alerts:

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

About SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.