Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Trading Up 14.8%

Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.93. 284,604 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 90,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Austin Gold Trading Up 14.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Austin Gold Company Profile

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County.

