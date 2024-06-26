Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Trading Down 1.8%

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 27,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 79,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Grove Collaborative Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 228.87% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grove Collaborative stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Grove Collaborative worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

See Also

