Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Trading 1.1% Higher

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.64 and last traded at C$3.56. 47,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 44,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.52.

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$95.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$17.89 million during the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 27.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.010044 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

