Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Trading 0.7% Higher

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $24.94. 32,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 25,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $86.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.54.
About Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF
The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.
