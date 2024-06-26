International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Trading Down 0.8%

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 315 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 315.40 ($4.00). Approximately 1,613,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,452,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317.80 ($4.03).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on IDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Distributions Services from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 268 ($3.40) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays restated a “suspended” rating on shares of International Distributions Services in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get International Distributions Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services Price Performance

International Distributions Services Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of £3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,256.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 305.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 271.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.63%. International Distributions Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

About International Distributions Services

(Get Free Report)

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.