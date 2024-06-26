Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) Shares Down 5.9%

Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. 91,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 72,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lifezone Metals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lifezone Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Lifezone Metals Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lifezone Metals Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifezone Metals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lifezone Metals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Lifezone Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,021,000.

Lifezone Metals Company Profile

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

