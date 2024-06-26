Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Stock Price Down 16.4%

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems for alternative fuels worldwide. The company operates through Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, and Hexagon Digital Wave segments. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation; and gas distribution solutions.

