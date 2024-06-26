Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$14.61 and last traded at C$14.74. 2,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 14,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.90.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.05.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

