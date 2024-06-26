PetroChina (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 10,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 146,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

PetroChina Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

About PetroChina

(Get Free Report)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Oil, Gas and New Energy Resource; Refining, Chemicals and New material; Marketing; and Natural Gas Sales segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.