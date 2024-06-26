FY2026 EPS Estimates for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Lifted by Analyst

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of argenx in a research note issued on Saturday, June 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.86. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $448.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $607.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $451.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.78 and a beta of 0.65. argenx has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.48.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in argenx in the third quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in argenx by 420.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in argenx in the first quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

