Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 0.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $137.64 and last traded at $138.69. Approximately 1,698,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,539,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.89.

Specifically, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 348,418 shares of company stock valued at $47,784,717 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $383.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.84 and a 200 day moving average of $117.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 39.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 39.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 23,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 135,619 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.