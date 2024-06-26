Brokerages Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) PT at $91.09

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.09.

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 98.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after buying an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $111,980,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after buying an additional 1,139,156 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 450,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

