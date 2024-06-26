KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $76.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $77,193,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 359.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,467,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,503 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in KBR by 1,313.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 463,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 430,318 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in KBR by 344.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 545,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 422,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 966,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,560,000 after acquiring an additional 344,800 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.01. KBR has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

