Analysts Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Target Price at $86.71

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

RARE opened at $39.85 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,685 shares of company stock valued at $518,923 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

