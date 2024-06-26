Brokerages Set The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) PT at $111.42

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.42.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
NASDAQ COO opened at $89.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02.
Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
