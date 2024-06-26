UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 58.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5,742.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

