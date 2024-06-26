Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives $22.24 Consensus PT from Analysts

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.24.

VIRT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $366.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.79 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 73,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth $5,050,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

