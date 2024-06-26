Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Receives $72.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENOV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enovis in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Enovis by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 21,479 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enovis by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,983,000 after buying an additional 334,154 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enovis by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 292,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 37,858 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in Enovis during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in Enovis during the fourth quarter worth $7,013,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENOV opened at $45.01 on Friday. Enovis has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 1.94.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

