Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives $485.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $485.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $468.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $464.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.00. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

