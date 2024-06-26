Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $7.47 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AQN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 459,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 39,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,975.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.68. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -87.76%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

