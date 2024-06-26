Brokerages Set Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Target Price at $39.33

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several brokerages have commented on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.79. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $37.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.