Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Inspire Medical Systems and Delcath Systems are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Delcath Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $624.80 million 6.63 -$21.15 million ($0.55) -253.45 Delcath Systems $2.07 million 111.56 -$47.68 million ($2.65) -3.14

Analyst Ratings

Inspire Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delcath Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inspire Medical Systems and Delcath Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 5 11 0 2.69 Delcath Systems 0 0 5 0 3.00

Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $251.20, suggesting a potential upside of 80.20%. Delcath Systems has a consensus target price of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 143.08%. Given Delcath Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -2.38% -2.82% -2.40% Delcath Systems -1,080.72% -290.07% -111.05%

Volatility & Risk

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Delcath Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Medical Systems



Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

About Delcath Systems



Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with metastatic hepatic dominant Uveal Melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic uveal melanoma. It also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System trade name for Melphalan or CHEMOSAT for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

