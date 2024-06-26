Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,513 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,690% compared to the average volume of 308 call options.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Evolv Technologies stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. Evolv Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $371.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVLV. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

Insider Activity at Evolv Technologies

In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,193,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,013,000 after purchasing an additional 407,396 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,819,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 4,577,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 686,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Further Reading

